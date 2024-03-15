The Chicago Bears are not messing around; with their continued goal of competing in 2024 and beyond in mind, the Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade for star wide receiver Keenan Allen, sending a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange. Ryan Poles continues to stamp his class as one of the best general managers in the NFL, and good fortunes continue to roll for the Bears following their blockbuster trade involving the 2023 first round pick.
The Bears continue to take win after win, showing that the Carolina Panthers overpaid immensely just to get the opportunity to draft Bryce Young. As one would recall, the Panthers sent the ninth and 61st overall picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver DJ Moore, a 2025 second-round pick for last year's number one pick, but the Bears' subsequent moves (and moves they're yet to make) are making this one a laughably lopsided deal.
As pointed out by Albert Breer of the MMQB, the Bears have managed to turn the pick that became Bryce Young into offensive tackle Darnell Wright, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, wide receiver DJ Moore, the first overall pick in 2024 draft and a second-round pick in 2025 draft, and the best may be yet to come for Ryan Poles and his nascent franchise.
(The Bears traded down to take Wright, getting an extra fourth-rounder in the process which helped grease the wheels in their trade for Allen.)
The Bears are widely expected to take Caleb Williams to be their franchise quarterback, with Williams looking like quite the better prospect relative to Young; Williams is a physical specimen with the intangibles necessary to turn the franchise around, and the team has filled out the roster with quality weapons that could help ensure that the USC star's transition to the professional level is as smooth as it gets.
Ryan Poles is not messing around; the Bears sense that the opportunity for them to crash the contending party is right around the corner. Keenan Allen is as proven a receiving option as it can get, DJ Moore is making a name for himself as a lethal downfield weapon, and with Poles as the mind behind the team's decisions, they could very well be set up for consistent winning for the next few years or so.