What are the Carolina Panthers even doing after that awful Brian Burns trade? A few years ago, they had quite the promising roster on their hands. Christian McCaffrey was an elite running back that gave teams fits. To complement McCaffrey, they had one of the best vertical threats in DJ Moore. On defense, they had Brian Burns giving quarterbacks fits.
This had all the makings of an up-and-coming team that could be dangerous in a few years. Yet, here we are a few years later, and the Panthers have traded away all three players. What did the team get for their troubles? Well, Scott Barrett compiled the list… and it's not pretty.
“By popular request, combining the Brian Burns, Bryce Young, and Christian McCaffrey trades:
the Panthers traded:
+ 2024 1.01 or QB Caleb Williams
+ RB Christian McCaffrey
+ WR D.J. Moore
+ 2023 Round 1 pick (top-10)
+ 2023 Round 2 pick
+ 2024 Round 1 pick
+ 2025 Round 1 pick
in exchange for:
+ 1-year rental of Brian Burns
+ Bryce Young [5'10”]
+ OLB D.J. Johnson [PFF's 125th highest-graded EDGE]
+ 2 Round 5 picks”
The recent Brian Burns trade had Panthers fans lamenting the talent they've sacrificed. They traded all of their stars… and all they get is this measly team.
Talk about wasted opportunities for the Panthers. Yes, they do have Bryce Young as compensation for the DJ Moore trade. Aside from that, though… Carolina really hasn't done well with the compensation for the trade. Not being able to get first-round picks for Burns AND McCaffrey is brutal, considering their talent.
The Panthers are running around a hamster wheel that they themselves created. Despite being the worst team in the league, the Panthers don't have the first overall pick because, guess what? They traded that pick for Bryce Young! It will take a miracle for this team to climb out of the gutter, if we're being honest.