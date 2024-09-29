After watching Caleb Williams and company go to battle without a full deck over the past few weeks, the Chicago Bears have made a very encouraging announcement heading into Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season: Keenan Allen is back.

That's right, after missing the last two weeks with a heel injury, Allen has been given the green light to return to practice and is expected to go in Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams, as they travel to Chicago after securing an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

Discussing Allen's return ahead of Week 4, head coach Matt Eberflus noted that the former All-Pro's practice was going to be limited on Friday, but they would see how he was progressing and go from there.

“Keenan’s back on the field today; he’ll be listed as limited. He’ll be working through some drills and doing different things out there. He was working over the weekend with the rehab group, so that’s looking good. We’ll see where it progresses as we go.”

Well, whatever Allen did on Friday, it was clearly successful, as the Bears feel comfortable enough to line him up at the WR3 spot next to Rome Odunze and DJ Moore as they face off against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

Will Allen make an impact in Week 4? Or will he instead take some time to get his proverbial sea leg back under him, as foot injuries are no joke? Only time will tell, but one person who clearly won't be complaining is Williams, as he'll now have five reliable targets in the starting lineup to throw to when you add in D'Andre Swift and Cole Knecht. Add that to the Rams' ugly pass defense headline – if you can call it that – by Tre'Davious White, and the potential is there for Williams to have another 300-yard game in Week 4 with a win hopefully following behind that impressive effort.