It is an NFC North battle as we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Bears prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an NFC North battle as the Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Bears prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lions come into the game sitting at 9-3 on the year, good for first in the NFC North. Last week, they faced the New Orleans Saints. The Lions started the game hot, scoring thrice in the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead. They would hold a 24-7 lead at the half. Still, the Saints would mount a comeback. They scored twice in the third quarter to make it a three-point game. The Lions would stave them off, kicking a field goal at the end of the third and scoring in the fourth, ultimately winning 33-28.

Meanwhile, the Bears come in at 4-8 on the year, and last place in the division. Last time out, they faced the Minnesota Vikings. It was a defensive battle, with no teams scoring in the first quarter, and Cairo Santos breaking the scoreless tie in the second with a field goal. The Vikings would tie it up at the end of the half though. The Bear's defense was amazing, they would allow just one touchdown in the second half while picking off Joshua Dobbs four times in the game. The Bears offense would manage three second-half field goals, on their way to a 12-10 victory.

Here are the Lions-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Bears Odds

Detroit Lions: -3 (-122)

Chicago Bears: +3 (+100)

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears Week 14

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions are second in the NFL in yards per game this year, while sitting sixth in points per game. They come in with the fourth-best passing offense as well this year by yards per game. That is led by Jared Goff. Goff comes into the game going 291 of 458 for 3,287 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has thrown two touchdowns in each of the last four games while making a big-time throw in all of them according to PFF. He also does have eight interceptions, but none in the last two and since throwing three against the Bears in week 11.

Meanwhile, the Lions rank fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game this year. The two-headed attack of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs leads the way. Montgomery comes into the game with 704 yards and ten touchdowns. Meanwhile, Gibbs has 626 yards and five scores but has been amazing after contact. Gibbs is averaging 3.24 yards per carry after contact this year.

The receiving game is highlighted by two guys. First is Amon-Ra St. Brown. He comes into the game with 84 receptions on the year for 1,042 yards and six scores. He also has just two drops this year and has come away with over 60 percent of his contested catches on the season. Meanwhile, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has been great. He enters the game with 679 yards on 64 receptions with six touchdowns. He also has scored in each of his last two games.

On defense, the Lions sit 23rd in points against per game this year, while sitting 14th in yards per game against this year. Aidan Hutchinson has been amazing this year. He comes in with five sacks and 70 total pressures overall. He has also been solid in the running game as well, with 18 stops for offensive failures this year in the run game. Jerry Jacobs has also been solid in coverage this year, with three interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Brian Branch comes in with two picks and five pass breakups.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears sit 21st in points scored per game this year. They are 20th in yards per game but have been solid on third-down conversions with a 42.29 percent conversion percentage this year. Justin Field has come back to the lineup for the Bears. He has completed 142 of 221 passes for the season, good for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his last three games, he has just one passing touchdown though. Fields also has been solid on the ground with 396 yards and a score this year.

Justin Fields is also the leading rusher this year, with D'onta Foreman sitting second on the team. He comes in with 381 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Khalil Herbet comes in with 331 yards this year but has not scored. Finally, Roschon Johnson comes in with 230 yards and a touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, DJ Moore has been great. He comes in with 70 receptions on the year for 1,006 yards and six scores. He comes in coming down with over 55 percent contested catch percentage while having just one drop this year. Meanwhile, Cole Kmet, the tight end, comes in with 482 yards and is second on the team with five touchdowns this year.

The Bears defense has not been great this year. They are 27th in points allowed this year while sitting 11th in yards allowed per game. They are one of the best against the rush though, sitting fourth in the NFL, but they are 25th in the NFL against the pass this year. Montez Sweat has made an impact since coming to the Bears. He has three sacks already in his four games with the team. That is tied for the team lead already. Meanwhile, Jaylon Johnson comes in with three interceptions on the year and has dropped three as well.

Final Lions-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Lions continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC this year. The biggest key in this game is the Bear's pass defense. They are one of the worst in the NFL, and the Lions are great at throwing the ball. The Bears have scored 17 or fewer points in four of their last five games, while the Lions easily average well over 20. The Lions scored 21 points in the first quarter last week and can should be able to score with ease again. Expect a good day for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta as the Lions cover.

Final Lions-Bears Prediction & Pick: Lions -3 (-122)