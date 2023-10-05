The Chicago Bears are facing the Washington Commanders in a pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup. The Bears are in desperation mode after starting the season 0-4. Chicago's defense is riddled with injuries, but the most recent development on safety Jaquan Brisker gives the Bears hope.

Brisker plans to play against the Commanders despite the questionable status of his hamstring, per Jeremy Fowler. Brisker's appearance is vital to a Bears defense that already lacks the services of Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson.

Can the Bears end their losing streak in Washington?

While the Commanders are two games ahead of Chicago, the Bears have what it takes to snap their losing streak.

Justin Fields had a career game against the Denver Broncos. The young QB threw for 335 yards and 4 touchdowns. He started the game 16/16, which was a franchise record for most consecutive completions in a game. He will bring much-needed momentum into the Thursday Night Football matchup.

On the defensive side, Jaylon Johnson looks to help the secondary make plays against Commanders QB Sam Howell and the rest of Washington's offense. In addition, the Bears need MLB Tremaine Edmunds to step up and help the team get stops.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Critics are skeptical of Chicago's ability to turn the season around, and for good reason. The winless Bears could not keep their early season games close, and they gave up a 21-point lead against the Broncos. In addition, the Chase Claypool drama only hurts Chicago's depth.

The Bears have a golden opportunity to turn the tide on Thursday Night Football. Jaquan Brisker's showing and Chicago's improvement from last week (despite their muddy execution) should be a difference-maker.