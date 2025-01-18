Following a 5-12 season for the Chicago Bears, they earned the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although this team had high aspirations in 2024, they fell short of that dream — among many others — in their Super Bowl quest. Sure, they weren't all too likely to win the Super Bowl in 2024, but following a 2025 NFL Mock Draft by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, the Bears could be walking away with the steal of the draft with their first-round selection.

“Abdul Carter would be a boon for the Bears at No. 10 overall given his burst, flexibility, length and ascending power,” Trapasso wrote.

Carter — a three-year starter for Penn State football — appeared in 42 games for the Nittany Lions, combining for 172 tackles (104 solo, 68 assist), 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and one interception.

In 2024 alone, Carter led the FBS in tackles for loss (24), while leading the Big Ten in sacks (12).

So, if the Bears could nab him with the 10th pick, they'd be walking away with the steal of the draft. Carter is one of the top prospects this year, with many scouts comparing him to Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. With both players coming from Penn State, wearing No. 11, and being a first-round pass rusher, there are many comparisons between the two, and Parsons has even lobbied for him to join America's Team.

And while getting a Parsons clone on the Bears' defense would be an immediate upgrade, Carter could be an even better version of the Cowboys star.

Paired with Montez Sweat on the other end, the Bears could have a pass rush that looks leaps and bounds better than it did in 2024.

Although Chicago's defense started the year out hot, there was a noticeable drop-off in production following the Hail Mary in Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

From that point on — especially after the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus — Chicago's defensive fronts were one of the worst in the league based on win rates, per ESPN.

Throughout 17 games of the 2024 NFL season, the Bears won just 37% of their pass rushes, ranking 24th in the league. Along with a poor pass rush, Chicago had a 28% successful run-stop win rate, ranking 29th in the league.

So, even though the defense started the year out strong, allowing fewer than 20 points in their first 11 weeks of the season.

However, if the Bears added Abdul Cartrer to their defensive front, the Monsters of the Midway could be all the way back.

That is a major, major if, though. For Bears fans out there, this isn't one of the mock drafts that appear as probable as others out there.