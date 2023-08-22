A familiar name for Chicago Bears fans is attempting a comeback in the NFL, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that free agent running back Tarik Cohen is looking for workouts in the league.

“Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who missed the 2021 season while recovering from an ACL injury and was out of football last season recovering, is now healthy and ready for NFL workouts, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. At 28, Cohen wants to resume his NFL career.”

Cohen last saw action in the NFL in the 2020 NFL season with the Bears. That year was when he suffered the said devastating injury during a Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. In his last full season, he appeared in 16 games and rushed for 213 yards (zero touchdowns) on 64 carries, while also recording 456 receiving yards (three touchdowns) on 79 receptions.

The former Pro Bowler just turned 28 last July and assuming that he's 100 percent healthy again, he should be able to generate at least some interest from a few teams who are looking to bolster their depth in the backfield. Chicago is currently being linked to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but there could be a potential for Cohen to get his former team's attention.

Cohen was selected by the Bears in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 20917 NFL Draft. Excluding the 2020 season, Cohen racked up 1,027 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 250 rushing attempts plus 1,534 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 203 catches with the team. With his proven ability to contribute in the passing attack, Cohen hopes to find a home again in the NFL sooner than later.