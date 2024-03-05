Justin Fields' trade market has yet to take shape this 2024 offseason, but former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock believes there will be teams interested in the Chicago Bears quarterback. With that said, Mayock also doesn't see the need for the Windy City franchise to rush in moving the young quarterback.
The Bears are picking no. 1 overall in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and they are largely expected to take quarterback Caleb Williams. With that said, Fields is predicted to be on his way out of Chicago.
However, the big question is when the Bears will move him. According to recent reports, the current market for the 25-year-old isn't as robust as the team expected, raising concerns on what they can get in return for Fields if they trade him now.
Mayock, nonetheless, firmly believes it won't make much difference if the Bears trade Fields now when there are plenty of teams who need a QB or after the draft. The Bears have leverage with their current situation, and it puts them in a good position whatever they choose to do.
“As far as trading Justin Fields, you know I see a lot of stuff out there about what's the best timing: Should they do it now before free agency when teams need quarterbacks and there's a bunch of teams [that] will that maximize value or would waiting till near the draft or during the draft to maximize value? I can tell you from my experience, I've always believed that if you control quality, if you control value, you're going to be fine with leverage,” Mayock said during the Green Light podcast.
“So I think there's going to be a market for Fields if they want to move him and I think that whether it's now or later, they're going to be fine. I don't think it matters all that much because they have the first pick and they can be freely talking to any team playing teams off against each other. There's leverage now and I believe there's going to be leverage for them later.”
It will definitely be interesting to see how the Bears will handle the Justin Fields situation. To be fair, it makes sense for them to trade Fields now or before the draft when several teams are looking for a QB. That number will dwindle once the draft is over and the QB situation of each team takes shape.
But as Mayock mentioned, the Bears always have a choice when it comes to Fields. After all, they don't need to trade him for an offer that they don't find satisfactory. For now, fans can only wait and see what Chicago does.