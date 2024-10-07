The Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game of the season in Week 5. They beat the Colts 37-34 at home to finally get on the board with a win. They head to London for two games, one against the Bears and another against the Patriots. Before they cross the Atlantic, make sure you don't fall for these overreactions after the Jaguars' first win.

It was a wild back-and-forth affair in Duval County on Sunday. Joe Flacco got the start for the Colts and immediately led a touchdown drive to give Indy a 7-0 lead. Lawrence responded with a field-goal drive, followed by a defensive stop. On the first play of the next drive, Brian Thomas Jr popped an 85-yard touchdown to take the lead.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Mo Alie-Cox scored to cut the Jaguars lead to 20-17. From there, it was a score-fest on both sides. Brenton Strange caught a touchdown, Tank Bigsby rumbled in for his second, and Cam Little hit a last-second field goal to secure the win. Doug Pederson can certainly sleep easier with a win under his belt, but that does not mean that the Jaguars are free and clear.

Trevor Lawrence is no longer an issue

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his 25th birthday with one of the best games of his career. He went 28/34 for 327 yards and two touchdowns and bounced back from a grizzly early interception. It is a significant turnaround from the depths of his early performances. Specifically Week 3's putrid game against the Bills in primetime.

That does not mean that the Jaguars are free of quarterback questions. Lawrence was one of the highest-touted draft picks in NFL history and has not lived up to that billing. Even with a playoff win and massive extension, Jacksonville still needs much-improved play from the former first-overall pick.

The Bears have had a great defense so far this season and will provide a tough test for Lawrence and the Jaguars. While the season is slipping away in terms of playoff contention, they can salvage their future with a win. If Lawrence can string together a few more good performances, we could be talking about a different Jaguars team in November.

Doug Pederson's job is safe

With a two-week stay in the UK looming, Doug Pederson needed a win. He got one and his offense was the reason why. After a home division win, the taste in everyone's mouth is just a little sweeter. This win does not absolve Pederson of all of the issues there have been so far and does not mean he won't be fired.

It is extremely unlikely that Shad Khan will fire Pederson between the London games. While he is from a pro wrestling family and may do something for the headline, that would be a shocker. But if the Jaguars lose both games overseas, they will come back 1-6 and likely with a new coach.

This one win, as impressive as it was, does not keep Pederson safe for longer than two weeks. He must continue to show improvements in time management and offensive schemes to be safe long-term. With Bill Belichick looming, don't underestimate Khan's desire to lock in the Hall of Famer.

The Jaguars have the best pass-rush duo in the league

Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker combined for a strip-sack of Joe Flacco to seal this game. The edge rushers combined for four sacks, three from Walker, and set the tone in this game. While they were excellent in this matchup, they have a long way to go to become the best duo in the league.

That title probably belongs to TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith, the high-octane pair in Pittsburgh. Maybe Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns are more your speed, or Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. But no matter who you think is the top pair, Hines-Allen and Walker are entering the conversation. After a few games with no production, they showed up and won this game for the Jaguars.

If the Jaguars get back in the playoff conversation, it will be because Hines-Allen and Walker combined to dominate offenses. They have a big matchup against Caleb Williams, who has been great extending plays in his rookie season.