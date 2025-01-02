The Chicago Bears will soon spend their fourth straight season missing the playoffs. But cornerback Jaylon Johnson is bringing an aggressive mindset for the season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Albeit it's an NSFW one.

The verbose defender got asked what his attitude is ahead of Sunday. Even though he's walking into the offseason early afterward. He didn't mince words about his true feelings for his Week 18 opponent, per Mark Grote of 670 The Score.

“F— 'em, that's how I'm feeling,” Johnson said. “I'm going to try and go out with a bang.”

The 2024 campaign became rather forgettable for Johnson and the Bears. They're 4-12 entering the final game. Johnson wants to knock off the Packers, however.

Bears and Jaylon Johnson entering new era for 2025

This contest at Lambeau Field comes off as the Bears' postseason game — because there's once again no playoffs in sight for Chicago. It's also a great chance for Johnson and Chicago to carry some momentum for 2025, as a new head coach is soon on deck.

Chicago fired Matt Eberflus after an infamous fourth quarter meltdown against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. Eberflus' botched game management decision led to his dismissal on Black Friday.

But who will lead Johnson and the Bears next season? Or better yet who's most capable?

Mike Vrabel is already one name surfacing as a hot commodity. Vrabel is linked to every NFL head coaching opening. He even emerged as a potential candidate for alma mater Ohio State should the school fire Ryan Day. The Buckeyes, however, are now in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs after dismantling Oregon 41-21 at the Rose Bowl Wednesday.

Chicago last rolled with a defensive coach to lead the franchise. Eberflus' predecessor Matt Nagy came with an offensive background. Nagy also is the last coach to lead the Bears into the postseason — during Johnson's rookie season.

The Packers will have a game next week as a wildcard team in the NFC playoffs. But during that time, Chicago and its front office can conduct head coaching interviews. Still, Johnson wants nothing more but to disrupt the Packers' momentum heading into the playoffs.