Plenty of starting quarterbacks will rest in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Justin Fields isn't one of them. The Chicago Bears intend to start Justin Fields against the Tennessee Titans in Saturday's preseason opener. Exactly why are the Bears taking a chance with their franchise quarterback in a meaningless game?

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes Fields needs the reps with his teammates. The Bears-Titans game gives Fields his first chance to play alongside DJ Moore outside of practice.

“I think it kind of falls back into the chemistry thing, right?” Getsy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Getting that group, kind of for the first time. Having that experience for the first time.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Moore was part of Chicago's return when it traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. Moore averaged over 1,000 yards per season during his five years in Carolina. The Bears are hopeful that Fields can take a significant leap in his third season now that he has a legitimate No. 1 receiver at his disposal.

Chicago would probably like it if Fields could get some playing time with Chase Claypool. The Bears acquired Claypool at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, and Fields missed time in the second half of the year with an injury. Claypool, however, is currently dealing with an injury of how own, leaving his status against the Titans in doubt.

Fields had an all-time great season as far as running the football goes, totaling 1,143 yards on 7.1 yards per carry. The quarterback's prowess as a passer left much to be desired. He completed 60.4% of his attempts for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.