When the Chicago Bears earned the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, fans were intrigued at the possibilities. The Bears ended up trading down, securing WR DJ Moore and OT Darnell Wright in the process. But while the first-round might've had fans attention, it isn't the only round that could produce an immediate impact for the Bears.

Chicago selected linebacker Noah Sewell in the fifth-round with the No. 148 overall pick. Early on into training camp, the rookie has already impressed head coach Matt Eberflus and fellow linebacker TJ Edwards, via Alyssa Barberi of USA Today.

“He's doing well,” Eberflus said of Sewell. He's strong, he's got good ball skills. He's very instinctive, I just like the way he knows where the ball is. He can read fast, and I think that's good competition.”

“He's a physical dude,” Edwards added. “He's a big dude. He's very athletic as well. Just kind of working with him, he understands the game, he understands what his responsibilities are in the plays. He finds the ball, he's powerful. Really, really excited about him and what he's doing, for sure.”

Noah Sewell will have an uphill battle to crack Chicago's starting linebacker unit. Edwards, alongside fellow free agent Tremaine Edmunds are both guaranteed a spot. Sophomore sensation Jack Sanborn will likely be in the lineup as well.

However, Sewell has clearly made a name for himself at training camp. Impressing both Matt Eberflus and TJ Edwards, Sewell is looking to prove he deserves a role. The preseason will give Sewell an opportunity to prove Eberflus, Edwards and the entire Bears organization right for taking a chance on him.