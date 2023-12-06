Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields opens up about the chatter of his questionable future with the team Wednesday.

With the massive amount of talk on social media about the future of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the star speaks openly about the chatter. He said to the media Wednesday that he “hears it” from the media, fans, and others, but acknowledges that everybody can have their point of view according to Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune.

“Shoot, since I got to Chicago, y’all don’t hold back. Shoot. I hear it from y’all (media), I hear it from fans and stuff like that,” Fields said. “I don’t take any of it personally because I know everybody’s entitled to their opinion on certain things. That’s one thing I try to do is not take anything personally and just go about it that way.”

Fields has his priorities straight where he focuses on what he can control instead of what he can't. The Ohio State football product would also rather focus on his level of play and how he can impact the Bears in the present.

“I’ve had moments in my life where I’ve wanted things to happen that didn’t go that way and it ended up going another way and it worked out better than I ever could have imagined,” Fields said. “That’s really why I just don’t stress about stuff that happens and just (focus on) controlling what I can control and being the best person I can be and striving to be the best player I can be.”

Fields being “blessed” to be where he is

What's one of the most important mindsets to have for the 24-year old signal-caller is to be grateful for what life has given him at this moment. According to Sports Illustrated, he talks about being “very blessed in the position.”

“I'm very blessed in the position I am in, and I think a million people would love to be in the position I am right now,” Fields said. “So really just, I'm not taking that for granted and just taking each and every moment I have every day up here to the fullest.”

Fields wanting to stay consistent

As he's been recovering from a hand injury, the main goal for Fields is to be consistent which has been an issue for the quarterback in the past. While that very much so applies to his performance on the field, it also deals with his mentality outside of football as well.

“So me personally, it's just trying to be consistent and trying to be better than I was yesterday,” Fields said. “Just trying to continually improve, get better as a person and a player and just better myself each and every day.”

Besides missing games because of injuries, Fields has thrown for 1,587 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight contests. On the ground where he has shown to be explosive, he's rushed for 400 yards to go along with his one score.

Because of the continuous disappointment of the performance from the Bears organization, that's why there have been talks of possibly making a change at quarterback. While Fields has been far from consistent as mentioned before, the team has heaps of issues to work out.

The next game for Chicago will be against an NFC North rival in the Detroit Lions this Sunday who are 9-3 and leading the division. As for the Bears, they are at a middling 4-8 which puts them last in the division as it's been once again a disappointing season for the city of Chicago.