The Chicago Bears coaching staff is safe - for now. Though they will be kept around until the end of the season, their future is uncertain

In the midst of a challenging season for the Chicago Bears, rumors about potential coaching changes are swirling, and while the team has confirmed no in-season moves, uncertainty looms over head coach Matt Eberflus. According to a league source, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the current coaching staff is expected to complete the regular season. However, crucial decisions regarding the team's future will follow.

The focus of these impending decisions extends beyond the playing field, encompassing critical aspects such as the future of promising quarterback Justin Fields, as well as the job security of both head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles.

A significant factor in these decisions is the influence of former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who assumed the role of CEO/president for the Bears nearly six months ago. Warren's leadership extends beyond the field, as he has been granted authority to oversee Poles and the entire Bears front office. With over two decades of NFL experience, Warren is positioned to play a pivotal role in the team's future, from potential firings and hirings to decisions related to the quarterback position.

Described as methodical, unemotional, and a long-term planner, Kevin Warren is expected to bring a measured approach to the evaluation and potential restructuring of the team. Chairman George McCaskey praised Warren during his appointment, emphasizing his proven leadership and willingness to challenge the status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity.

As Warren continues to familiarize himself with the organization, his deliberate decision-making style suggests that any changes made under his purview will be carefully considered. The Bears, facing the prospect of another major overhaul, may be in store for significant adjustments as the season progresses and decisions are made at the culmination of the regular season. For now, the coaching staff remains intact, but the specter of change hovers over the Bears' future, with Warren at the helm of critical football operations decisions.