The Chicago Bears finished with a 3-14 record last season as quarterback Justin Fields did his best to learn on the fly. Fields, a former first round pick, showed flashes of brilliance, especially as a runner, but ultimately did not do enough to lead the Bears to a winning record.

This offseason, the hype surrounding Fields and the former Ohio State Buckeye's confidence have both been soaring. Last year's Defensive Player of the Year winner called Fields the best rushing quarterback he's ever seen.

Heading into the 2023 season, Fields has already been on the receiving end of high praise. Fields was ranked #86 in the NFL among his peers in the 2023 NFL Top 100 list, ten spots above Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While many NFL analysts have been shocked by Fields' ranking, Hall-of-Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson is not among them. Tomlinson had the following to say recently about Fields' surprising ranking in comparison to Lawrence's ranking.

“Most fans are thinking of team success right? Like, oh man Trevor has been to the playoffs. And rightfully so, I get it. But players need playmaking ability,” Tomlinson said.

“Trevor Lawrence can not do what Justin Feilds can do with his legs,” Tomlinson added. “He can't do that part. He doesn't have that playmaking ability. But yet, Justin Fields can throw the ball like Trevor Lawrence. He has that big arm, he can throw the ball down the field, he can make all the throws.”

.@LT_21 is all-in on Justin Fields being ranked higher than Trevor Lawrence on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023. "Trevor Lawrence can not do what Justin Fields can do with his legs…But, yet Justin Fields can throw the ball like Trevor Lawrence." pic.twitter.com/s7MVXXGaxr — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 26, 2023

As the Bears head toward the start of the 2023 season, Fields has been lauded as a fantasy football x-factor. With new addition D.J. Moore, familiar friend Cole Kmet, and others in the passing game, the sky is the limit for Fields and the Bears this season on offense, especially with Fields at the controls.