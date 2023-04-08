Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The NFL is doing their best to grow the game internationally. Gridiron football is arguably the most popular sport in the States, but outside the country, it isn’t as relevant. Part of their campaign involves playing some of the regular season games outside the country. Now, it’s rumored that one of the games planned is a matchup in Germany between the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears.

That’s certainly interesting. The first NFL game playing in Germany was done last season, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks. Like that game, this rumor would feature one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time in Patrick Mahomes. Interestingly, though, the league is deciding match up the defending champions Chiefs against the Bears.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This game can only go two ways: either it’s a complete barn-burner featuring two hot offenses, or it’s a shut-out game. The Bears upgraded their offense after trading for DJ Moore and adding D’onta Foreman. Their defense is also much-improved after adding a pair of good linebackers like T.J Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.

At the end of the day, the Bears go as far as Justin Fields’ legs will take them. The former first-round pick had a much-better 2022 season than his rookie year, but he still had significant gaps in his play. His short to mid-field accuracy and vision was suspect, even though he was excellent with the deep ball. Fields will need to take care of that problem if he wants to improve.

As for the Chiefs, some might argue that they aren’t the favorites anymore after winning the Super Bowl. They lost many players to free agency, including WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. Then again, we’ve seen this before: we didn’t think Pat Mahomes could carry this team last season, and yet he did. The new-look Bears defense will need to figure out how to deal with Mahomes’ brilliance in Germany.