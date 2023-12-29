We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Falcons-Bears prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Atlanta Falcons were finally able to right the ship as they attempted to get back into the playoff contention as they head on the road to the windy city to take on the Chicago Bears. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Falcons-Bears prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Atlanta (7-8) has had a downright disappointing season after showing some promise last year even though they finished 7-10. They were able to get one of the brightest prospects in the NFL draft Bijan Robinson to help take the offense to another level but Arthur Smith and the coaching staff have been under-utilizing him. Also, bad quarterback play has been hindering their season as well. With how easy their schedule was this season many Falcons' fans believed this was their year to finally make the playoffs but right now they have a 17% chance of getting there with a win. Either way, the Falcons should come to Soldier Field ready to leave it all out there in an attempt to make a last-second playoff push when they take on the Chicago Bears.

Chicago (6-9) has yet another losing season but is certainly not going down without a fight. They have won three out of their last four games most recently defeating the Arizona Cardinals 27-16 in a game where Justin Fields combined for 267 yards and two total touchdowns. They were able to run all over the Cardinals with 250 yards on the ground and will attempt to do the same when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons as they look to play spoiler in Week 17.

Here are the Falcons-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Bears Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +3 (-120)

Chicago Bears: -3 (-102)

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Bears Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Forget frigid Soldier Field and Justin Fields' mobility. In Week 17, the Atlanta Falcons, hungry for a playoff berth, have the talons sharpened and wings prepped to soar past the +3 spread and clip the Chicago Bears' feathers.

Don't be fooled by their record. This Atlanta defense is no joke. Ranked fifth in defensive EPA and first in defensive rush EPA, they've been quietly feasting on weak schedules. Now, they face a Bears offense sputtering with inconsistency. Taylor Heinicke might be an upgrade over Ridder, but his limitations are evident. Expect the Falcons' relentless pass rush to smother Fields, forcing errant throws and turnovers. Remember, Chicago's offensive line ranks 27th in pass protection, a recipe for disaster against Atlanta's hungry hounds.

Atlanta's rushing attack, averaging 129.8 yards per game, might not be flashy, but it's efficient. Against the Bears' first-ranked run defense, expect a methodical approach. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will pound the rock, keeping the clock ticking and wearing down Chicago's defensive front. This ball-control strategy will limit possessions for Fields and the Bears' anemic offense, further tilting the field in Atlanta's favor.

The Bears might be at home, but the Falcons are the hungrier team. Their resurgent defense and a ground-and-pound approach all point towards a close, gritty battle. And in such games, desperation often trumps talent. Watch for the Falcons to claw their way to a narrow victory, covering the +3 spread and soaring towards a potential playoff berth. Remember, in the NFL, hope sometimes has wings. And this week, the Falcons are ready to fly.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Soldier Field might be chilly in Week 17, but the Chicago Bears are cooking up a hot dish of victory against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. While the +3 spread might tempt some, betting against the Bears at home, especially against a struggling Falcons team, could leave you with egg on your face. Chicago will devour Atlanta and cover the spread with ease.

Forget the inconsistent rookie of last year. This is a new and improved Justin Fields, carving up defenses with his cannon arm and electrifying legs. Look for Fields to hit DJ Moore and Cole Kmet deep downfield, while using his mobility to escape pressure and extend plays. Remember, Atlanta's pass rush, though talented, lacks depth, and Fields will exploit that all game long.

The Bears' defense deserves all the accolades. Ranked second in points allowed and boasting the league's best run defense, they're an immovable object. Atlanta's rushing attack, averaging 128.8 yards per game, will be swallowed whole by this ferocious unit. Grady Jarrett and Khalil Mack will wreak havoc in the trenches, while Eddie Jackson patrols the secondary with hawk-like instincts.

The Falcons might have playoff aspirations, but the Bears have home-field advantage, a dominant defense, and a quarterback hungry to prove himself. Soldier Field will be a fortress in Week 17, and the Bears will welcome the Falcons with open arms ready to devour them whole. Don't be fooled by the +3 spread, Chicago will cover it with room to spare. So, sit back, grab a Chicago Dog, and watch the Monsters of Midway feast on their Week 17 prey.

Final Falcons-Bears Prediction & Pick

This game is expected to be very windy with a potential chance of some snow showers. That should be a big bump down for the aerial attacks on both sides which will make it come down to the running games. While the Bears have an electrifying quarterback that can make plays with his feet it will be the traditional running game from the Falcons that will be the x-factor. Ultimately, expect a very low-scoring affair between these two teams as they both attempt to pound the rock but it will be Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier getting the best of the Bears' front seven as they take this away game and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Final Falcons-Bears Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons +3 (-120), Under 37.5 (-105)