The Chicago Bears' prime-time meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night did not go as fans hoped, but it was definitely not surprising. Quarterback woes continue to plague this team, as the Tyson Bagent hype train veered off the track before it gained any real headway.

But that doesn't mean the coaching staff is moving on from him. “Matt Eberflus tells {ESPN Chicago's Waddle and Silvy} that Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears against the Saints while Justin Fields remains ‘week-to-week,'” ESPN 1000 posted on X.

Truthfully, the Bears are in trouble no matter who is taking snaps under center. While the offensive line is in severe need of renovation, Fields has been given time to take the next step. And Bagent is a former Division II star who cannot be tied to any worthwhile expectations. Translation: The 2023-24 campaign is looking painfully similar to the few that preceded it.

Bagent played efficiently in Chicago's trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 but was ineffective in the 30-13 loss to the Chargers. He completed 25-of-37 passes for 232 yards, had no touchdowns, threw two interceptions and struggled on 4th-and-short situations. The 23-year-old is still the best alternative Eberflus has while Fields recovers from his thumb injury.

Bears fans would be wise to peruse Saturday football for the next few weeks because their next franchise QB is probably either competing for a Heisman Trophy, or shining the one he has. The NFL Draft is a cruel, seemingly endless cycle that this city just cannot escape, but a highly-touted 2024 class might finally revive this ailing organization.

Hope is unlikely to be found on Sundays for the time being. Even so, Bagent will try to put forth an admirable effort against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.