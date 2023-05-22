Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has been vocal about his love for quarterback Justin Fields ever since he took the job. Ahead of Fields’ third year in the NFL and a season with higher expectations in Chicago, Eberflus reveals how he fell in love with Fields’ skillset, reports The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain.

“I fell in love with Justin’s skill set, I really did. I fell in love with what I learned about it from other people, other quarterback coaches in the NFL, their evaluations through the draft, and then guys that I talked to that either played against him or that knew him.”

Eberflus gushes over the talent that Fields possesses, talent that he put on display virtually every week last season. However, Eberflus was not just prideful over his quarterback’s talent, but his leadership abilities as well.

The Bears head coach complimented Fields’ work ethic and “ability to really stand up and be a leader” at Ohio State. With the highest expectations Fields has faced since entering the NFL, that leadership ability will have to be on full display this season.

Besides Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus has to have high expectations for the entire Bears team this year. Chicago GM Ryan Poles brought in plenty of talent in the offseason, enough that the Bears could compete in a wide open NFC North if they live up to their names.

In the end, the Bears will go as Justin Fields goes this season. Ask anyone around the organization in Chicago and they will say that no one is setting the bar higher than Fields himself.