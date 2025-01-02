Although his rookie season with the Chicago Bears has caused people to question his capabilities, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has a plan in mind for the upcoming offseason, per the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer on X.

“I asked Caleb Williams about the QB1 maturation process that he'll go through in 2025: ‘This offseason is going to be a big offseason for me and I'm excited about it. I have things, maturity-wise of playing the position, that I'm excited about learning.

” ‘Things are going to take time and I'm well aware of that and OK with that. But I'm definitely going to try to push myself to exhaustion mentally and physically this offseason to be able to withstand a long season,' ” Wiederer wrote.

Williams hasn't had a flawless rookie season, and there likely aren't too many people denying that fact. However, considering everything that was going on around him in his rookie season, including the coaching staff crumbling before his eyes, struggles weren't completely under his control.

That's not to rid him of blame, as he even said himself that some of the struggles are his fault, taking his fair share of ownership of how his rookie season has gone with one game remaining.

One thing that has been apparent since Williams was drafted with the No. 1 pick, and even before then, the Bears' rookie quarterback is an ultimate competitor.

That was one of his most prevalent qualities coming into the NFL, and he's continuing to showcase that after a less-than-ideal rookie season.

It hasn't all been bad for Williams, as he's set franchise records amid a disappointing season. But, there are higher peaks to chase after.

Though some had higher expectations of Williams and the Bears' offense, the rookie quarterback expects to push himself to mental and physical exhaustion in the offseason, making things a bit simpler coming into his second year in the NFL.

Now, with the Bears looking to bring in a refurbished coaching staff in 2025, there should be fewer obstacles in Williams' way that aren't on the football field.

And with the work Williams expects to put in this upcoming offseason, his second-year glow-up could have him looking like a completely different quarterback — in the best of ways.