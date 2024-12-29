The Los Angeles Chargers look like a completely new team under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. LA is 10-6 after getting a huge win against New England on Saturday, which earned them a place in the postseason. The Chargers won this game thanks in large part to a great game from rookie Ladd McConkey. He played so well that he even received praise from the other team.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones had a hard time guarding McConkey all afternoon. He heaped praise the rookie receiver for his great performance on Saturday.

“They use him kind of like Los Angeles does with their guys, with their motion and setting picks. Every play, you're fighting through picks, fighting through motion, so that's something they do a good job of,” Jones said about McConkey after the game on Saturday. “We knew that was going to be something they did, they did a very, very good job of, like I said, setting picks, getting the timing down. I think on the first third down that they missed, him [Herbert] having to force it out early kind of led to that one being incomplete. But they did a good job setting a lot of screens, depending on how we were trying to align in man coverage.”

McConkey hauled in eight receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots.

He also earned a number of Chargers franchise records for a rookie. McConkey set a franchise rookie receptions record, raising it to 77 receptions on the season. He also became the third rookie in franchise history to have over 1,000 receiving yards during his first season.

McConkey looks like a hit as a second-round rookie.

Jim Harbaugh opens up on Chargers clinching playoffs during his first season in LA

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has led his team to the playoffs in his first season as head coach.

Harbaugh reflected on this impressive achievement after beating the Patriots on Saturday.

“With humble hearts, we move on to the next game. Just so proud of the team. All those that made it happen. The players, the coaches. I mean, there was so much great play. I mean, our offense, our offense, great. Defense, great. I'm proud of our captains. Justin Herbert played a near-flawless game. Derwin James reached five and a half sacks, career high, but he does it every single game. Rashawn Slater and Brad Bozeman, I thought that was the best offensive line play we've had the entire season. The run block and the pass protection was so good, so good across the board. Khalil Mack, he's led us the entire season, and he had a great game,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game.

The future is certainly bright for the Chargers, especially as they continue their rebuild and get their salary cap under control.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 18 matchup against the Raiders. Then they are on to the playoffs.