The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears made a blockbuster Keenan Allen trade on Thursday, which even shocked the veteran wide receiver. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout wasn’t surprised he was traded. He just thought the deal would be with the Houston Texans or New York Jets, the two teams his camp had permission to discuss a deal with.
“Keenan Allen was on the phone with his agent Joby Branion Thursday when the Bears called in the process of working out a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers,” ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin revealed on Saturday. “Allen said there were two teams the Chargers would allow him to explore in a trade – the Jets and the Texans – but ultimately ended up with Chicago after the Bears sent a 4th to the Chargers.”
This was a big get for the Bears, who added a pass-catcher with 904 catches, 10,530 receiving yards, and 59 touchdowns to its offense, presumably for 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. With Allen now in the fold, the Bears have an excellent pass-catching duo in the former Chargers WR and DJ Moore.
As for the Texans and Jets, it makes sense that both those teams had an interest in Allen. The Texans are trying to build around their own young QB in CJ Stroud, and the Jets are in desperation win-now mode as Aaron Rodgers enters what could be his final NFL season.
The Keenan Allen trade is part of an offensive revamp for the Chargers
This Keenan Allen trade is the final death blow to the offense the previous Chargers regime put in place around star quarterback Justin Herbert. With Jim Harbaugh now in charge, it is clear that side of the ball is going in another direction.
Since NFL free agency started, the team has traded Allen, let running back Austin Ekeler walk to the Washington Commanders, and cut WR Mike Williams. This trio represents 12,380 scrimmage yards and 91 total TDs over the last four seasons with Herbert.
With these stalwarts gone, the Chargers will likely be looking for their replacements in the 2024 NFL Draft.
On the flip side, Harbaugh and company are looking to do what they can to keep the defense intact. This offseason they’ve restructured the deals of superstars like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in order to bring the band back together next season.