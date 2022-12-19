By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After a four-week absence, Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks like he is ready to return to the field. While his return adds an explosive weapon back into the Bears’ offense, how will Herbert’s homecoming affect Chicago’s fantasy football landscape?

On Monday, Bears’ head coach announced that Herbert is cleared to play and that he expects the running back to be active in Week 16. He had been placed on IR due to a hip injury. Now fully healthy, Herbert looks ready to re-integrate himself into Chicago’s offense.

“He is cleared, ready to go,” Eberflus said of Herbert via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s got all his jumps, his speed, he’s been cutting, he’s been moving – he looks great. We’re excited about his return.”

In Week 16, Chicago will face the Bills on Christmas Eve. On FanDuel, the Bears are listed as +8.5 underdogs. But even with that big spread, it doesn’t mean Herbert can’t contribute.

Prior to his injury, Khalil Herbert rushed 108 times for 643 yards and four touchdowns. All three are career-highs. The Bears often used Herbert to give starter David Montgomery a breather. However, Herbert has shown at times he can be more than just a rotation piece.

When it comes to fantasy football, Montgomery is likely the Bears’ player who will take the biggest hit. In the four games Herbert has been out, Montgomery has rushed 57 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He has added 78 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Quarterback Justin Fields has already established himself as a dominant runner for the Bears. Getting Herbert back means Chicago will have another explosive option out of the backfield. However, it will come at a cost for Montgomery owners in fantasy football, as his lion’s share of backfield touches seems to be coming to an end.