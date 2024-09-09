Chicago Bears rookie Rome Odunze had a quiet NFL debut on Sunday, reeling in one catch on four targets for 11 yards. Unfortunately, it appears he also picked up an injury.

Bear head coach Matt Eberflus revealed Monday that Odunze will undergo an MRI on his knee, per Kevin Fishbain.

This is concerning news considering the former University of Washington standout is expected to be one of Caleb Williams' top targets, but hopefully, the injury isn't too serious. Since we didn't even know about it during Sunday's contest, that's a sign it may just be a minor issue.

This is the play where he allegedly injured the knee:

Odunze appeared to limp off after DJ Moore ran for 20 yards. While the Bears have Moore and Keenan Allen as the likely top two targets, the rookie will be a key cog, too. He was a fantastic player in college and was taken ninth overall by Chicago after they drafted Williams No. 1 overall.

The 22-year-old played in 77% of the Bears' offensive snaps on Sunday. Eberflus said he injured the knee while blocking. They won't know the extent of the injury until Wednesday.

“I don’t know exactly when it happened,” he said. “I believe it was a blocking play. I did not see it on film. We’ll see where it is and hopefully he’ll be fine.”

Moore and Allen actually both got hurt in the season opener but the Chicago coach didn't discuss it at all on Monday. It wasn't a fantastic debut for Williams either, completing just 14 of 29 passes for 92 yards. The Bears' pick-six late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference-maker.

Chicago's next contest is on Sunday against a tough Houston Texans team led by CJ Stroud and Stefon Diggs. Stay tuned for more updates on Odunze's status after his MRI.