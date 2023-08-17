The Chicago Bears are expecting their offense to take a big leap in the coming 2023 NFL season. With the moves the Bears' front office has made in the offseason to acquire new weapons around quarterback Justin Fields, Chicago's attack has no way but up. Among the first-year Bears players who are making heads turn this offseason is rookie running back Roschon Johnson, who is seen by some as a potential future star of the franchise. Even head coach Matt Eberflus is already impressed with the youngster.

“Just the running style,” Eberflus said of a quality of Johnson that's gotten his attention, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.“He’s a downhill guy that we’re excited about. He’s got good vision. And since he’s gotten in there, we really love the style. We’re just gonna keep letting that thing compete out where it belongs, and we’ll see where it goes.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Johnson gave Bears fans a glimpse of what he can do with the ball when he rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries to lead his team on the ground in a 23-17 home win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. He also caught three of four targets in the same game.

Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman are still above Johnson in the pecking order of running backs in Chicago, but his time as an RB1 could come sooner than later.

Johnson was taken by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 115th overall selection. Before turning pro, he played four years in college for the Texas Longhorns and rushed for 2,190 yards and five touchdowns on 392 total carries during his time in Austin.