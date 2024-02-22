Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears had an interesting 2023 campaign, which has set the stage for an extremely important offseason of work. While everyone is wondering whether or not the Bears will select Caleb Williams with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, another important question that fans have been wondering is who will be calling the defensive plays for the team next season.
Alan Williams was the Bears defensive play caller last season, but he left the team after just two games, which resulted in Eberflus taking over the gig. Chicago has hired Eric Washington early on this offseason to come in and be their new defensive coordinator after they didn't truly replace Williams, but it looks like Eberflus is going to remain the team's defensive play caller for the upcoming season.
#Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that he will continue to serve as the defensive play-caller for next season.
Chicago hired Eric Washington as DC, but Eberflus will call the plays on gameday. pic.twitter.com/aOZvx32jmW
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2024
The plan wasn't for Matt Eberflus to call the defensive plays for Chicago last year, but it ended up working out alright, as he turned the unit into one of the best in the league. While getting a defensive coordinator was necessary, Eberflus remaining the guy calling the plays makes sense given how good the defense played as the season went on.
Of course, this decision is subject to change if things don't turn out like they did in 2023, but the hope is that Eberflus can carry over the defensive success he found in 2023 into 2024. It will be interesting to see whether this decision pays off for the Bears, and whether Washington's addition to the defensive coaching staff can have a positive impact on the unit in the upcoming season.