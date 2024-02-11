The Chicago Bears are on the clock for the 2024 NFL draft, with questions surrounding their quarterback future.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had been viewed as the unanimous No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after a few electric seasons in college football. The Chicago Bears own that No. 1 slot, but they continue to question Williams or current quarterback Justin Fields as the long-term answer. NFL personnel around the league believe Chicago shouldn't be questioning this decision. The lack of security around a player like Fields leaves many to believe Williams should be with the Bears.

“I'm not sure I've talked to one single scout or executive who doesn't think Chicago should keep the pick and draft Caleb Williams at No. 1. As one high-ranking personnel exec said… There's Caleb and then a pretty big gap,” said the NFL personnel, via ESPN.

The Bears took Fields in the first round of the 2021 draft after failing at their previous first-round attempt with Mitchell Tribusky. If they were to deal the pick, the return would be historic, given Williams' potential. Other quarterbacks on the draft board for Chicago are Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Michael Penix Jr. They could also bolster their receiving corps, if they choose to build around Fields, adding Marvin Harrison Jr. or Brock Bowers.

Chicago has a huge decision on their hands and it all lies in what they believe Fields can become. He has great potential as a dual-threat quarterback, but the results haven't replicated the potential. The Bears went 7-10 in 2023, improving from a 3-14 season in 2022. Fields finished the year with 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 2,562 yards. Whether the Bears choose to deal the No. 1 pick or Fields, they'll have a massive return that should set them up for success.