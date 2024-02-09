Brian Urlacher believes the Bears need to draft a quarterback to replace Justin Fields

While the Super Bowl is the primary topic on the minds of all NFL fans, the biggest question in the the league once the big game concludes surrounds the Chicago Bears. That team has the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and the issue for Chicago is whether they will use the pick to draft a top-ranked quarterback like Caleb Williams of USC or whether they will hold onto Justin Fields and trade the pick for a boatload of riches.

#Bears legend Brian Urlacher on Chicago's QB situation: "If people are still asking if Justin [Fields] is the guy, then he's probably not the guy. … In my opinion, they probably have to draft a kid." Full interview coming on @The33rdTeamFB. pic.twitter.com/BrecNislO8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2024

Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher offered his opinion on what the Bears should do. He believes his former team really has little choice but to use the pick to select Williams because he does not believe Fields is the answer to help the Bears become a consistent playoff performer.

“If people are still asking if Justin [Fields] is the guy, then he's probably not the guy. … In my opinion, they probably have to draft a kid.”

Urlacher admitted that the Bears have a tough decision to make, but in his opinion, Fields has not demonstrated enough skill and know-how in three seasons, and that's why the team would be better off bringing in the highly rated Williams.

Brian Urlacher was a dominant defensive player for the Bears during his distinguished 13-year career. Urlacher was an 8-time Pro Bowl performer and a 4-time All-Pro. He was named the NFL's defensive player of the year in 2005 when he had 122 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 5 passes defensed. He retired after the 2012 season and was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.