The modern Chicago Bears do not take a step forward without taking two back. After finally ending a 14-game losing streak, Justin Fields and company have learned that they will be without running back Khalil Hebert for some time.

“The Bears placed RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) on injured reserve, per the wire,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Friday. By IR rules, Herbert will be inactive for a minimum of four games, starting with Chicago's NFC North clash with the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's 40-20 victory versus the Washington Commanders. He recorded 10 carries for an extremely efficient 76 yards (5.3 on the season). Rookie Roschon Johnson is also absent from the backfield in Week 6, as he remains in concussion protocol. Veteran D'Onta Foreman should get the bulk of rushing duties versus Minnesota.

Herbert is arguably the Bears' most explosive back, so losing him for at least a month is disheartening news for the team and fans. Head coach Matt Eberflus is desperate to keep the momentum rolling against a Vikings squad susceptible to costly mistakes. At 1-4, Fields is firmly playing for his job, which will be in great jeopardy if Chicago lands a top draft pick (also have the Carolina Panthers' selection, which is presently No. 1 overall).

The young quarterback and the entire roster must take things one week at a time, however. Nothing really falls in this franchise's lap. It will take diligence, commitment and ingenuity for the Bears to stay on an upward trajectory. Hopefully, Khalil Herbert will be able to rejoin a competent, surging football team whenever he is reactivated.