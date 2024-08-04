Steve McMichael was one of the core players on the legendary Chicago Bears defense that keyed the team's only Super Bowl championship during the 1985 season. He finally received his gold jacket as he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame 30 years after his retirement from the NFL.

McMichael was stricken with ALS in 2021 and the disease has advanced to the point that the former star defensive lineman is bed-ridden. His wife, Misty, went to Canton, Ohio on his behalf to take part in the Hall of Fame festivities during the week, but she returned with his gold jacket and the Hall of Fame bust that commemorates his enshrinement.

Many of McMichael's teammates were surrounding him at his home in Homer Glen, Illinois to support the former Bears great on his achievement. Misty McMichael has said on multiple occasions that getting voted into the Hall of Fame was helping her husband stay alive while he battled his debilitating illness.

Former teammate Richard Dent, another Hall of Famer, let McMichael know that he was in an exclusive club that he will always be a member.

“You are on a team that you can never be cut from and never be released from,” Dent said. “When you die, you’ll always be on this team. Welcome home, Steve. You’re in football heaven forever.”

After Dent spoke, Misty McMichael revealed the bronze bust. “That's you, baby!”

Jarrett Payton spoke on McMichael's behalf at enshrinement

Jarrett Payton, the son of legendary Bears superstar Walter Payton, presented McMichael at the Hall of Fame enshrinement. Payton was a 12-year-old boy when he presented his father for enshrinement in the Hall and McMichael wanted him to do the same thing for him.

Walter Payton died in 1999 and many of his teammates stayed close to his family, including McMichael. Jarrett Payton is a sports anchor for Chicago television station WGN-TV.

McMichael established himself as a Hall of Fame candidate throughout his 15-year career. He played with the Bears from 1981 through 1993. He was a first-team All-Pro twice in his career, and he was also named to the second team twice. McMichael registered 95 sacks in his career, and 92.5 came while playing for the Bears.

In addition to Dent, former teammates Gary Fencik, Jimbo Covert and Mike Singletary were among those surrounding McMichael during the ceremony that was seen on a big screen in Canton.

In addition to Steve McMichael, former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers also entered the Hall of Fame. Hester is the first kick returner to gain the honor, and while Peppers spent the bulk of his career with the Carolina Panthers, he played defensive end in Chicago for four years.