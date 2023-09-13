Tarik Cohen has been through a lot in the past three years. The former Chicago Bears running back had multiple injuries and was waived eventually. Now, he is making a comeback in the NFL, and it is with Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers.

It may be official! Cohen could be on his way back to the NFL after working out with the Panthers. His wife revealed the roster move through her Instagram account. She was filled with emotions after the former Bears RB told her the news, “Getting that call that the Panthers signed Tarik Cohen. If anyone deserved a second chance, it was YOU!” She closed out the statement by giving her significant other some affection, “I love you and can't wait to see you back on the field.”

Notably, Cohen had a torn ACL during his 2020 season with the Bears. He was sidelined for a fairly long time, which meant that waiving him off the team was inevitable. His injury recovery looked well until his Achilles snapped last year. As of the moment, he looks poised to return after getting invited to work out for Frank Reich's Panthers squad. However, there has still been no confirmation from the Panthers on whether this information holds true.

If ever they do sign him, he will get the chance to play with a chip on his shoulder. The Bears and Panthers will be set to duke it out against one another in early November. Will Cohen make his dream of playing in the NFL happen once again?

UPDATE: Tarik Cohen plans to sign to the Panthers' practice squad on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.