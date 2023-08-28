Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football to speak about the importance of HBCUs. Cohen is an alumnus of North Carolina A&T and is a proud alumnus of the institution.

“One reason why I feel that [HBCUs] are so important to the sport of football is you look at some of the legends that are in the Hall of Fame, most of these guys came from HBCUs,” he said when asked about the importance of black colleges. “There's always gonna be guys that want to pay homage to the ones that are before them so they're gonna be around for a long time. And I'm hoping that guys like Deion Sanders and the other guys really get back into the HBCUs so the young guys can see that this is where we first came from.”

He also brought up high-ranked recruits such as Travis Hunter and how those players committing to HBCUs could bring more talented athletes.

“Some of the younger guys might want to do the same things as a Travis Hunter or a Shedeur Sanders did.”

Cohen was a standout for the Aggies, playing on the football team from 2013-2016. He finished his career at North Carolina A&T with 5,619 yards on 868 attempts and 56 rushing touchdowns. He was able to lead the Aggies to a win in the inaugural Celebration Bowl over the SWAC's Alcorn State Braves. Cohen rushed for 295 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the 41-34 victory. He was then drafted by the Chicago Bears with the 119th pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Cohen performed well for the Bears before injuries sidelined him. Thus far in his career, he's tallied 1,101 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. He's also been productive as a receiver, totaling 1,575 yards in 209 receptions and 9 receiving touchdowns. Just as impressive, he was a punt returner for the Bears and tallied 985 yards and 1 touchdown in 96 attempts.

Cohen looks to return to his All-Pro level of play and suit up for a team this season.