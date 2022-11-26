Published November 26, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Justin Fields’ shoulder injury is a major cause of concern for Chicago Bears fans right now. The QB suffered this injury after going down hard against the Falcons a week ago. While all signs point to Fields getting ready to play against the New York Jets, there’s apparently some in the Chicago front office hesitant on sending Fields out, league sources tell Jeremy Fowler.

According to Fowler, the Bears aren’t exactly worried about Justin Fields’ pain tolerance. In fact, Fields is reportedly raring to go. Rather, their decision hinges on what this could mean for the QB’s long-term health. That’s a completely valid concern, and it just goes to show the importance of Fields to this franchise.

The last few games have somewhat validated the Bears’ decision to draft Justin Fields in the first round last year. Freed from Matt Nagy’s rigid schemes, Fields has been a terror for defenses around the league. Matt Eberflus has done a tremendous job scheming running plays for the QB, while also giving him a fair share of passing opportunities.

The renewed hype around Justin Fields have led fans to say that the Bears should sit him out for at least this week. While his injury is not on his throwing shoulder, there’s always the risk of aggravating said injury. It would be in the Bears’ best interest to protect their QB from further harm, even if Fields himself doesn’t want that.

The Bears are looking to continue their positive momentum in Week 12 against the Jets. The only question is… will Justin Fields be the man under center for them?