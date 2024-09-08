New Bears quarterback Caleb Williams became famous for painting various messages on his nails during his time at USC, drawing mixed reactions from fans and pundits alike. As he prepares to make his Bears debut on Sunday, Williams has another message on his fingertips.

Williams wrote “#18 DA BEARS” on his fingernails before Chicago's Week 1 clash with the Tennessee Titans, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Williams is attempting to lead the Bears back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The No. 1 overall pick and former Heisman Trophy winner comes into Chicago with very high expectations and was regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects of this decade. His performances in the preseason were inconsistent, but Williams showed enough flashes to have Bears fans eager to watch him perform in Week 1.

Chicago invested a lot of resources to make Williams' life easier. After Justin Fields was stuck with a below-average wide receiver group over the last few seasons, Ryan Poles and the rest of the Chicago front office knew that they couldn't give Williams the same bare cupboard of weapons. As a result, they traded for star veteran Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers and drafted Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Bears will add those two playmakers to the already-dangerous DJ Moore, who is entering his second season in Chicago. Of course, Moore was a part of the blockbuster trade that allowed the Bears to select Williams, coming over from Carolina in the deal that gave the Panthers the top pick that became Bryce Young.

Painted nails or not, Williams is one of the most talented rookie quarterbacks to come out of college in recent years. Bears fans and NFL fans everywhere are fascinated to see if he hits the ground running in year one.