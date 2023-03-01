Alabama Football linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who met with the Chicago Bears earlier this week at the NFL draft combine, had a message for the team on Wednesday morning.

“The culture is great there,” said Anderson Jr., per 670 the Score. “I can tell they’re on to something special.”

Anderson Jr., who had an emotional walk-off during his last game with Alabama football, mentioned what he could bring to the Bears.

“I see myself as a very versatile player who can do just about anything,” he said.

A former five-star recruit out of Hampton, Georgia, Anderson Jr. played for three years with Alabama before he declared for the NFL draft. Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Jahmyr Gibbs made the same decision as the 6-foot-3-inch defensive end in January. Anderson earned 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, four passes deflected and one forced fumble during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anderson Jr. won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the nation’s most outstanding defensive player in 2021 and 2022. He took fifth place in Heisman voting in the 2021 season, taking spots behind three quarterbacks and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson for the most outstanding player in college football, according to Sports Reference.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban paid his respects to Anderson Jr. and Young for their contributions to the Crimson Tide after a 49-27 Iron Bowl win in November.

“I think those two guys not only have been great players for the University of Alabama, they’ve been great leaders for our team,” Saban said during his postgame press conference. “They’ve been great ambassadors for this university in the way they have represented themselves.

“They’ve set a marvelous example for any upcoming young person who plays sports to emulate them in terms of how they go about what they do, the class and character they have.”