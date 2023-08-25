The Chicago Bears had the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense last season. The way that Khalil Herbert and other members of the Bears are talking in this preseason, Chicago's rushing attack could be even better this year. After Roschon Johnson's impressive performance in Chicago's Week 2 preseason game, Khalil Herbert heaped a ton of praise on the rookie running back

“He’s just very explosive through the hole but the things he does, everybody was excited,” Herbert said, via Bears Wire. “The physicality, the burst, I feel like he has a combination of everything. Those things and then once he gets a full head of steam and comes down running the ball at you, he’s going to make you pay for trying to tackle him.”

The Bears picked Johnson in the fourth round of this year's draft. Bijan Robinson led the Texas backfield last year, but Johnson ran for 554 yards on 6.0 yards per carry.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Chicago added more talent in the running back room by signing D'onta Foreman in free agency. Foreman fell just short of 1,000 yards with the Carolina Panthers last season. Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per carry for the Bears.

“I feel like any of us in that room, it’s no dropoff,” Herbert said. “We got a bunch of guys that get their ball in their hands, take it the distance, make big plays. I feel bad for defenses having to defend. When one of us gets tired and the other goes in, and it’s the same thing. One gets tired, another goes in, it’s the same thing. Having that is definitely a big benefit.”

Justin Fields could set the quarterback record for rushing yards in a season if he stays healthy in 2023.