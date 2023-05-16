Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson got a lot of attention for being selected in the top 10 of the first round of the NFL Draft, but his comments on fourth-round pick by the Chicago Bears and former Texas football teammate Roschon Johnson should give Bears fans optimism.

“Rochon is a god,” Bijan Robinson said of Roschon Johnson at the NFL Scouting Combine, via NBC Sports Chicago. “He’s the other running back in this class, and I don’t think people should overlook the talent he has and the skillset that he brings. I think he’s just as good as anybody. His toughness and heart make him stand out over everybody.”

Not only did Bijan Robinson rave about Johnson’s skill, he raved about who he is as a person.

“Roschon is the best teammate I’ve ever had,” Robinson said. “He brings out so much in a player and the team just how he goes about being a leader. Not just his teammates but everybody in the community. I think that who he is as a person ask what he does on the field – I don’t think he’s overlooked because he chose his presence and made his presence felt.”

It would be great for Justin Fields and the Bears if they find a quality running back in the fourth round, it would add a weapon to their offense. It is expected that Robinson will be a very good back for the Falcons and in his NFL career.

Robinson and Johnson from the Texas football program hope to become a college running back pairing that succeeds in the NFL, similar to how former Penn State running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders have both found success in the league.