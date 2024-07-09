The Chicago Bears became one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL after what has to be considered one of the most notable offseasons in years. The Bears did everything from trading their starting quarterback from last season to drafting their potential franchise signal-caller of the future.

Gone is Justin Fields, and in comes Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Williams was just one of two first-round draft picks, followed by Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Young or not, those two picks, plus other free-agent signings during the offseason, have those in Chicago feeling the best about the team in maybe years. They're sneaky, dark horse-type contenders this season who could very well earn a spot in the postseason as a wild card.

But with training camp coming up at the end of July, not everyone may be on this year's team when kickoff takes place in September. The Bears have a few trade candidates they could send off to needy teams should an opportunity arise.

Brett Rypien, QB

All the talk about the Bears has been about the quarterback, that, of course, being rookie Williams. Behind him, for now, will be Brett Rypien. With all the stock put in Williams, he's still coming in as just a rookie, which means he could use some mentorship. That may not be something that Rypien can offer.

Rypien has four starts under his belt in four seasons and has appeared in just 10 games. Most would like the Bears to go after a veteran free-agent quarterback like Ryan Tannehill to back up Williams and/or start for the first couple of games to make sure the former Trojan is ready to take the reins.

Either that or Williams being the certified starter could put Rypien on the trade block. With as desperate as teams are for reliable backup quarterbacks, teams would definitely make a call for the former Denver Bronco.

Khalil Herbert, RB

There might not be a more appropriate trade candidate off this year's Bears squad than Khalil Herbert. At this point, he's looking like the odd man out of the running back room, at least behind the first two.

The Bears made one of their biggest offseason moves when they picked up DeAndre Swift, who is currently RB1 on the depth chart, according to CBS Sports. Behind him will be last year's rookie, former Texas Longhorns rusher Roschon Johnson.

Herbert is a solid No. 2, as evidenced last season when in 12 games he rushed for 611 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. But it's a crowded room now with Swift's addition. No doubt there would be a lot of teams inquiring about Herbert's services if made available.

Velus Jones Jr.

The Bears have the potential to have one of the better wide receiver rooms in all the NFL this upcoming season. Chicago already had DJ Moore coming off a standout season last year, and now they bring in veteran Keenan Allen and rookie Odunze. A guy like Velus Jones Jr. could therefore find himself buried on the depth chart.

Granted, it was likely that was the case anyway and that Jones was mostly going to be used for his speed and abilities on special teams, specifically as a returner. Last year, he had 16 returns for 435 yards, no scores, averaging 27.2 yards per return, according to Pro Football Reference.

With changes in kickoff rules this season, guys like Jones may have found their niche in the league. However, Chicago also has guys like Dante Pettis and Tyler Scott who could very much take over on kick and punt returns. The Bears will likely be seeing what they have in all three during training camp and see where they might make a move.