The NFL Preseason continues as the Chicago Bears visit the Indianapolis Colts. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Colts preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bears come in after winning their first preseason game 23-17 over the Titans. In the game, Justin Fields hit his new target DJ More for a long touchdown in the first quarter, and Fields was making big plays. He went three for three passing for 129 yards and two scored as he torched the Titans' defense. Further, the Bears got a look at their future running game. Roschon Johnson played well, going for 44 yards on 12 carries with a nice 24-yard run in the mix. The Bears are fairly healthy right now at this point in the preseason, and they should be putting out their starting compliment against the Colts again in this one.

Meanwhile, last week it was a 23-19 loss for the Colts as they faced the Bullafo Bills. Anthony Richardson struggled in the game, going just seven for 12 passing with an interception. Still, it was enough that the Colts named him the week one starter. He should see some playing time in this game as well, as the Colts try to get him acclimated to the NFL. Also in the game, the chase to be the backup to Jonathan Taylor, or maybe the starter if he gets his trade request, was on full display. Five different backs saw time carrying the rock, but it was not to a lot of success. They did score once on the ground but averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

Here are the Bears-Colts Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bears-Colts Odds

Chicago Bears: +5.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Colts

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears starting offense looked great in the first preseason game, even if it was against primarily backups for the Titans. Justin Fields was perfect, coming out of the game with a 158.3, or perfect, rating. DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert both hauled in long receptions for touchdowns on their only targets of the game. Still, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool did not see action in the first game. Claypool is currently listed as questionable, so with one preseason game still to go, it is unlikely he will see the field. Mooney might though, and Justin Fields may be looking to get him involved in this one.

Still, Claypool has no guarantee to be a starter this year, and the Bears did a great job in the first game spreading the ball around to see what they had. For the Bears, 13 different players saw targets with 12 making receptions. Of the 13 guys who saw targets, nine were wide receivers, with two tight ends, a full back, and a running back. The full-back is also a point of interest. Khari Blasingame has made a nice career for himself after being undrafted out of Vanderbilt. He was on the Bear's roster last year, but with fullbacks fading from the NFL roster, he will need to continue to show that he belongs in the NFL. Blasingame can do that. He is a quality run blocker, and he should be worth watching, especially near the goal line.

Also of interest in this game will be the other quarterbacks to see the field. After the two Justin Fields touchdowns, the offense slowed down, and really could only move the ball on the ground. Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent, and PJ Walker went a combined 12 for 19 for 108 yards. Peterman was the best of the bunch in the game, but one of them needs to separate from the pack in this one.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts have a different situation at quarterback. While Justin Fields is an established NFL player, Anthony Richardson is not. If the Bears go with their starting unit in this one, Richardson is going to have to show off what he can do. First, he may need to show more of his legs in this one. He ran just twice in the game against the Bills and had just seven yards. Second, he may need to push the ball downfield more. He averages just 5.6 yards per completion in his first game. Finally, the Colts need to get him out there with Micael Pittman Jr. Pittman has just one reception last week and three targets. It was clear they were not fully in sync yet so that is something that needs to be done.

Then there is the running back situation. Zach Moss is listed second on the depth chart right now but did not see any carries in the game. If he is going to have to fill in if Jonathan Taylor misses time, they need to get him comfortable and ready to go. Then they can move to Deon Jackson and Jake Funk. Further, Kenyan Drake did not show a lot to be excited about in his game. He ran five times for ten yards. For Drake to make this roster, he is going to have to show more in this one.

Finally, the Colts invested their second-round pick on Julius Brents on defense, and then Adetomiwa Adebawore later in the draft. They did not invest a lot in the offseason past that. The Colts need to show that the decision to keep more status quo paid off. In game one, it did not. Matt Barkley picked apart the defense while going 14-15 passing and two scores. The Colts were 29th in the NFL in points allowed this year, and this will be a chance to show they are better this year, especially early in the game.

Final Bears-Colts Prediction & Pick

The Colts' defense was beaten down by Barkley, while Kyle Allen did not look bad either. Meanwhile, they struggled on offense, while the Bears looked good with their starters. The Colts do not have enough depth to compete in this one. The Bears have much more depth and will be looking to show that they are ready to leap this year. Take the Bears to cover.

Final Bears-Colts Prediction & Pick: Bears +5.5 (-110)