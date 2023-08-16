Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylorhas left the team's facility again, but this time it is for a personal matter, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jonathan Taylor's absence from Colts practices is excused, according to Schefter.

Earlier in the offseason, Taylor had requested a trade from the Colts, as a result of the failure to agree to a contract extension with the team. It is also as a result of the running back market cratering over the last couple of years. It came to a head this offseason with three running backs.

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys were all franchise tagged, and none of them were able to come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Taylor undoubtedly took notice of that, knowing that he is a free agent after the 2023 season. He has been a top running back in the league since his arrival. It would not be shocking if Taylor sees that scenario for him down the line after the 2023 season.

Saquon Barkley eventually reported for Giants training camp. Tony Pollard is with the Cowboys, and he was coming off of an injury. Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag and has not reported to the Raiders.

Taylor said he will be with the Colts this season, but his trade request still stands. It will be interesting to see where Taylor ends up after this season, and if he receives the franchise tag.