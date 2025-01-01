ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another NFL betting prediction and pick to close the Regular Season with our Week 18 coverage. This next game takes us to historic Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers (11-5) host the Chicago Bears (4-12) in the season finale as both sides renew their storied rivalry once again. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick.

Bears-Packers Last Game – Matchup History

The Bears and Packers last met in November 2024 at Soldier Field when the Packers escaped with a 20-19 win. In a game that came down to the final seconds, the Bears lined up for a game-winning field goal as time expired, only to have his blocked by the Packers' special teams unit. The win for Green Bay marked 11 consecutive victories for the Pack dating back to the 2019 season.

Overall Series: Green Bay leads the overall series 108-95-6

Here are the Bears-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Packers Odds

Chicago Bears: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Green Bay Packers: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -460

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Bears fell to the Seattle Seahawks 6-3 on Thursday Night Football most recently. Marking their tenth consecutive loss this season, it was one of their worst performances in recent memory as they squandered several chances to seal the game. There will be a ton of questions surrounding the coaching staff and personnel heading into the offseason. It seems as though the team is committed to Caleb Williams as their quarterback of the future, but their rebuilding process will begin once again following this game.

The Bears rank near the bottom of the NFL in terms of passing yards and many will attest to the fact that Caleb Williams hasn't had much time to throw the ball from the pocket this season. Instead, most of Chicago's offense has consisted of broken plays when they're not handing it off to D'Andre Swift. If he's able to push them down the field, he could replicate the strong performance he had against Green Bay the first time these teams met.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Green Bay Packers were humbled once again by the Minnesota Vikings following the 27-25 loss on the road. While the Packers managed to mount a bit of a comeback late in the game, the first three quarters were all the Vikings as Green Bay struggled to stop the pass. Their secondary continues to be compromised without Jaire Alexander and he's likely to sit this one out once again. We'll also be waiting to see if backup QB Malik Willis gets the start in this final game with Green Bay punching their playoff ticket already. Willis is notably 3-0 as a starter this season with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Packers will certainly have a chance to redeem themselves with a win to close the season and Malik Willis has all the tools needed to lead this team to another win. While they may save Josh Jacobs in terms of usage ahead of the Wild Card round, their running back room of Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks has seen momentum over the last few games. For the first time in a while, the Packers will be a run-first team and it'll likely be the difference once again in searching for a win here.

Final Bears-Packers Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting rematch given the ending to their first meeting in a game Chicago should have won. Nevertheless, both defenses have been playing well as of late and we should see another gritty installment to this rivalry. The Packers are performing much better on offense and their game has been relatively mistake-free over the last few games. While this game may be close from the start, Malik Willis getting some reps in this one should lift this Packers team late in the game.

The Packers have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 meetings against Chicago. Green Bay is 9-7 ATS this season and they've gone 6-2 when playing at home this season, covering the spread in five of those games. There's not much to like with Chicago's recent collapse on both sides of the ball, so we like to side with Malik Willis and his ability to lead this team to a win. Green Bay covers at home as they prepare for the Wild Card Round.

Final Bears-Packers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers ML (-460); UNDER 41.5 (-110)