The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas featured multiple memorable moments, including the on-court All-Star Game return of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who was unable to play in the game last year due to being detained in Russia.

Griner, who was chosen first by team captain Breanna Stewart, dunked twice in the game and finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in the 143-127 victory for Team Stewart.

After the game, Brittney Griner shared her excitement with M.A. Voepel of ESPN.com about playing host for next season's All-Star Game in Phoenix.

“I know that Phoenix and the Mercury organization, they're going to put on one hell of an All-Star,” Griner said. “I know the city is going to come out, so it's going to be a good time.”

The 2024 All-Star Game in Phoenix may hold extra significance for Mercury fans, as it could serve as the final All-Star game appearance for Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, who is signed through 2024. Taurasi, 41, has been an All-Star 10 times.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The hype for next year's game in Phoenix is at an all-time high after a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas witnessed history over the weekend, including a record-setting performance in the three-point contest by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

All of Sabrina Ionescu's 37 points in the final round of the 3-point contest 🔥 Just ABSURD!pic.twitter.com/liTRhc9kMZ https://t.co/BCGFtMvsz1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

The Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd followed up that performance and made history of her own, scoring a WNBA All-Star Game record of 31 points while taking home MVP honors. Loyd's postgame speech included a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who had become one of the league's biggest ambassadors following his retirement.

"It's special because the last time I saw Kobe [Bryant] was here [in Vegas]. And so I know that he's constantly with me and I try to live by his words, 'Be epic and create forever.'" Jewell Loyd on winning the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game MVP 🙏pic.twitter.com/LWAuhWhjtO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2023

An official date has yet to be set for the 2024 All-Star Game in Phoenix, but Griner and Phoenix sound ready to put on another rousing performance.