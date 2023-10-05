Bellator 300 Nurmagomedov vs. Primus continues with a fight on the prelims in the featherweight division between two featherweight contenders Henry Corrales and Kai Kamaka III. Corrales is coming in this fight off three consecutive wins looking to make it four in a row meanwhile, former UFC featherweight Kamaka comes into this fight on the heels of two straight wins as he is looking to extend his winning streak to three. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Corrales-Kamaka prediction and pick.

Henry Corrales (21-6) went through a rough patch from 2019-2021 losing three of his four bouts during that time frame but has since won three in a row after he went back up to his normal weight class at featherweight. He will be taking on Kai Kamaka III who is streaking in his own right and a win over him should put him in those featherweight rankings and one step closer to a potential title shot.

Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1) was a surprise release by the UFC after being a fan favorite who put on exciting fights for the promotion. However, he has found his new home at Bellator and has made the most of it with a 2-1 record in his second stint with the promotion. Kamaka is coming off back-to-back dominant wins and will be looking to make it three in a row when he takes Bellator veteran Henry Corrales at Bellator 300 this Saturday night.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 300 Odds: Henry Corrales-Kai Kamaka III Odds

Henry Corrales: +146

Kai Kamaka III: -178

How to Watch Bellator 300 Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Stream: Bellator MMA YouTube

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Henry Corrales Will Win

Henry Corrales was the former King Of The Cage Featherweight Champion before getting signed to Bellator. He dropped each of his first three fights before he went on his five-fight win streak. He now sits at 9-6 in his Bellator record and is coming into this fight with three straight wins looking in his best form at this stage of his career.

Corrales is a well-rounded fighter who is able to beat his opponents on the feet as well as on the mat with 13 of his 21 wins have come inside the distance which are split between seven knockouts and six submissions. He gets to take on Kai Kamaka III a UFC veteran in a fight that should be a great scrap. Kamaka will be looking to come forward and throw down in the middle of the cage meanwhile, Corrales will need to be the one countering all while mixing in the takedowns. If Corrales can mix things up on the feet and on the mat he can extend his winning streak to four as he climbs the featherweight rankings.

Why Kai Kamaka III Will Win

Kai Kamaka III has fought well in his new home of Bellator after being released by the UFC. He has won two straight fights after his first Bellator loss at Bellator 279 against Justin Gonzales which was a very controversial split decision loss. Kamaka's last two dominant wins showed that he is one of the top prospects in Bellator's featherweight division.

Corrales is a longtime Bellator veteran of 15 professional fights and has fought the who's who of Bellator's featherweight division. He is as tough as they come never being finished by knockout or TKO but he has been submitted three times in his professional career. While Kamaka isn't a potent finisher but he has the ability to finish his opponents anywhere that this fight goes. His best chance of getting the job done is by keeping this fight on the feet and at range where Kamaka lands heavy shots all while outstriking him for yet another unanimous decision win.

Final Henry Corrales-Kai Kamaka III Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between these two featherweight contenders as they put it all on the line every time that they step inside the Bellator cage. Corrales and Kamaka will both look to come forward and throw hands right from the jump. They typically don't take a step back and are willing to walk through fire to land shots. While both are very skilled everywhere if this is going to be a standup striking affair it certainly favors Henry Corrales. Corrales is as tough as they come and has never been finished by strikes in his 27-fight professional career so as long as he keeps this fight standing, which he should, he should be able to outstrike Kamaka and keep his winning ways going as he looks to climb the featherweight rankings.

Final Henry Corrales-Kai Kamaka III Prediction & Pick: Kai Kamaka III (-178)