Ben Shelton plays Gael Monfils at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Shelton Monfils prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Shelton-Monfils.

The men's Australian Open has the big guns still in the tournament as the second week begins in Melbourne, but there are some hugely compelling stories among players generally regarded as being a cut below the title contenders. At the forefront of this second group is Gael Monfils. The Frenchman beat Taylor Fritz in a notable upset in the third round. It was a remarkable day for Monfils, who not only pulled off the big shocker in the men's tournament, but received the news that same day that his wife, women's tennis pro Elina Svitolina, also advanced in the third round by knocking off the No. 4 seed in the tournament, Jasmine Paolini. Can you believe it? Husband and wife, both professional tennis players, dismissed the No. 4 seeds in both singles draws in a 24-hour period. That's crazy. It's one of the most remarkable stories of this 2025 Australian Open.

Now we get to see if this husband and wife team can continue to advance in the draws, keeping in mind that both players — who have had long and generally lucrative careers — have never reached a major final. They have both gotten to the semifinal round at a major tournament, but have not been able to take the next step. Monfils can move to the quarterfinals if he wins here. Standing in his way is American Ben Shelton, who is himself a former major semifinalist. He reached the 2023 U.S. Open semis before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Shelton is coming into this match in good form. He just defeated a seeded Italian player, Lorenzo Musetti, who reached the 2024 Wimbledon semifinals and produced a very strong 2024 tennis season. Shelton's win over Musetti is a strong early statement in this 2025 campaign. If Shelton can build on this result by beating Monfils, the American can take a big step upward in the ATP rankings and potentially create a path to numerous goals this year, one being qualification for the ATP Finals, another being a top-15 ranking.

Shelton won't have to go through Taylor Fritz to make the Australian Open quarterfinals. Monfils, on paper, represents a better draw. However, given the way Monfils is playing, that paper might not be worth anything. Let's play ball and see who comes out on top.

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Ben Shelton Will Win

Shelton's win over Musetti is every bit as impressive as Monfils' win over Fritz. Shelton has a big game and is producing it in important situations. If he continues to play clutch tennis under pressure, it will be hard to bet against him here.

Why Gael Monfils Will Win

Monfils just did overcome a big-serving American, Taylor Fritz. There's no reason to think he can't defeat another one, Shelton, in the following round.

Final Shelton-Monfils Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Shelton, but this has five-setter written all over it. We recommend you stay away from this match and look for better bets elsewhere.

Final Shelton-Monfils Prediction & Pick: Shelton -2.5