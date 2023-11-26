Benedict College lost to the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears 35-25 in the playoff home opener, ending a magical season for the Tigers.

Benedict College lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in a heartbreaking 35-25 contest. Benedict fought hard, capturing the lead for the first time of the day late in the first quarter and again late in the second quarter. But, the Tigers failed to adjust after halftime, allowing Lenoir-Rhyne to eventually take control and pick up the victory to advance to the next round.

Benedict started the game with the ball, putting together a drive that ended with a missed 44-yard field goal kick. Lenoir-Rhyne scored first on a 29-yard run by Dwayne McGee with 9:49 left in the first quarter to put the score at 7-0 after the successful PAT.

Benedict struck back after quarterback Aneas Dennis found Reginald Harden for a 58-yard bomb that Harden ran in for a touchdown but the PAT was missed. The Tigers trailed 7-6 early in the ball game.

Benedict's defense was able to hold Lenior-Rhyne's offense in check, preventing them from getting back on the scoreboard for the duration of the first quarter. In turn, Dennis found Harden again, this time for an 87-yard touchdown pass. Benedict snatched the lead 12-7, although their two-point conversation attempt wasn't successful.

Lenior-Rhyne started the second quarter on a 5-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in a four-yard touchdown run by Zayvion Turner-Knox that put them up 14-12 after the successful PAT. Both offenses stalled for a large part of the second half as none registered points until the end of the second quarter when Dennis threw his third touchdown pass on the day to Caden High for a 29-yard touchdown. Heading into the half, Benedict led 19-14.

Lenoir-Rhyne came out of the half a new team. They adjusted their game plan and proceeded to cruise to the victory. They took back the lead after Sean White threw a 21-yard pass to Songa Yates, putting them on top 21-19 after the successful PAT with 10:06 left in the third quarter. A few minutes later Sean White threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to John Godwin that extended their lead to 28-19. Benedict just wasn't able to stop the offensive on slot and match Lenoir-Rhyne with points of their own, as they had successive three-and-outs in the third quarter.

Lenoir-Rhyne extended their lead to 35-19 after a 7-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Zayvion Turner-Knox with 9:42 left in the game. Benedict continued to fight, putting together a scoring drive that ended with Dennis finding Harden for a 36-yard pass that cut the deficit to 35-25 with 5:49 left in the game. However, Lenoir-Rhyne was able to run the clock out and secure the victory.

Lenoir-Rhyne put up 560 yards of total offense and dominated the time of possession (33:40). They ran 77 plays and were 8-16 on third downs. Benedict was rather proficient throwing the ball as Dennis racked up 376 yards but Lenoir-Rhyne was able to hold the Tigers running attack in check, holding them to only 65-yards rushing.

Benedict, however, continued to run the ball even when it wasn't productive for their offensive drives. They rushed the ball 30 times and passed the ball 29 times. Benedict's dominant pass rush was effective, as they were able to get four sacks. However, the Tigers's secondary allowed 310 passing yards.

Also of note: Dwayne McGee was unstoppable. He finished the game rushing for 216 rushing yards on 21 attempts and 1 touchdown. He averaged 10.3 yards per attempt and had a demoralizing 56-yard run.

Lenoir-Rhyne continues on to face Valdosta State as Benedict College ends a successful season with an 11-1 record.