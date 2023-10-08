The Buffalo Bills' trip to London turned into a nightmare. Not only did the Bills lose their second game of the season with a 25-20 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they lost two key defenders to injuries. Matt Milano (knee/lower leg) and DaQuan Jones (pec) both left the game, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the loss that “it's not looking good” for either of them, according to Bills reporter Maddy Glab.

Milano got injured in the first quarter. It was clear when it happened it was a serious problem, with the linebacker getting carted off the field with a full cast on his leg. Jones also got hurt early in the game.

Bills injury woes

While it's unclear just how serious these Milano and Jones injuries are, the signs are pointing toward extended absences. That would be a tough blow to a Bills defense that recently lost Tre'Davious White for the season. While Von Miller made his 2023 debut, the defense was already without Greg Rousseau, Shaq Lawson and Christian Benford with injuries.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Milano has been with Buffalo his entire career since his selection in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2022 and was also named to the All-Pro team. He entered Week 5 action with 27 tackles and two interceptions.

Jones is in his second season with the Bills out of 10 in the NFL. The defensive tackle entered the game with 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year.

Buffalo's defense struggled against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in London on Sunday. Jacksonville racked up 474 yards of offense, with Lawrence throwing for 315 yards and Travis Etienne Jr. rushing for 136 yards and two scores.

Stay tuned for more updates on these Bills injuries.