By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

In Week 16, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. This matchup will feature an explosive Bengals team currently on a five-game win streak. Ahead of the Bengals-Patriotsmatchup, we will be giving our Bengals Week 16 predictions.

Following a slow start to the season, the Bengals have quickly begun to resemble the team of last year. They have been near-perfect at times, putting points on the board on offense while limiting teams on defense.

The Bengals will be taking on a Patriots team that has struggled in recent weeks. Over their last four games, they are 1-3 and have looked vastly different than they have at other points in the season.

But with the Patriots still looking to earn a playoff spot, they will look to put up a fight against the Bengals. This could lead to this game being a challenge for both sides. With that being said, here are three predictions for the Bengals in Week 16.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

The Bengals wide receivers dominate

The Bengals wide receiver trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd is arguably the most explosive in the NFL. But they will be met with a challenge when they line up against a strong Patriots secondary.

So far this season, the Patriots have allowed just 2,828 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. They are also tied for the second most interceptions in the NFL with 14. Yet even with their success, this Bengals offense will test them early and often.

Even while missing four games with a hip injury, Chase has managed to once again be elite for this Bengals offense. So far this season, he has recorded 71 receptions for 881 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while being targeted a team-high 110 times.

In the absence of Chase, Tee Higgins once again proved that he is also capable of being a star on this Bengals offense. He has recorded 65 receptions for 894 receiving yards and six touchdowns while appearing in every game.

As the WR3, Boyd has also put together another strong campaign in 2022. He has recorded 50 receptions for 690 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

With Chase, Higgins, and Boyd taking the field, the Patriots secondary will be tested early and often. They will likely have their work cut out for them in this contest.

Joe Burrow throws 3+ touchdowns

Throughout last season, Joe Burrow looked to be the player that many thought he could be. Now, in his third season, he is once again proving to be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

So far this season, Burrow has dominated even the best defenses. He is also on pace to set career highs across the board.

In 14 games, while leading the Bengals to a 10-4 record, Burrow has thrown for 3,885 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 242 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 total carries

Throughout the entire season, Burrow has found the endzone with ease. He has recorded six games with at least three total touchdowns, and four games with at least four.

In Week 15, as the Bengals took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Burrow showed just how quickly he could light up an opposing defense. Following a lackluster first half, he returned to the field with a vengeance in the second half. After recording zero touchdowns in the first half, he finished the game throwing for 200 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Now Burrow could look to put on another show against the Patriots.

With the receivers that he is surrounded with, Burrow has thrown the second most touchdowns in the NFL. He could look to add several more in Week 16.

Joe Mixon bounces back

Bengals star running back Joe Mixon has once again been among the best in the NFL in 2022. The veteran ball carrier, who is now in his sixth season, has played a key role in this offense.

While taking the field in 12 games, Mixon has rushed for 772 yards and six touchdowns on 183 carries. He has added 61 receptions for 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 61 total targets through the air.

In Week 15, as the Bengals fought back against the Buccaneers, Mixon had arguably his worst outing of the season. He finished the day rushing for just 21 total yards on 11 carries. Through the air, he added five receptions for 33 receiving yards.

With his poor outing last week, Mixon could be primed for a strong return against the Patriots. All season long, he has proven that he can bounce back following a subpar outing. This could be the case once again in Week 16.