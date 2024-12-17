Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was fined $5,481 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to jumping into the Salvation Army kettle after his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and he suggested an alternative solution for handling the fine when he appeared on the Scoop City podcast.

“I'm appealing it tomorrow,” Chase Brown said on Scoop City. “I would rather like donate, let's cut it in half and let me just donate it to the Salvation Army you know what I mean. That's what I'd rather do. There's four empty Salvation Army buckets there. In a stadium where guys are scoring touchdowns and trying to have a lot of fun. With this day and age celebrations are kind of a thing. They're in every corner, there's four of them, like it's bait. We're getting set up.”

Brown finished the day with 58 rushing yards on 14 carries on the ground. He did most of his work in the receiving game, catching six balls for 65 yards and that touchdown. The Bengals did come away with a 27-20 win over the Cowboys, which moved them to 5-8 overall, keeping some faint playoff hopes alive. The Bengals are 6-8 now after a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Bengals' Chase Brown replicates Ezekiel Elliott Salvation Army celebration

This is not the first time a player has celebrated by jumping into the Salvation Army kettle. Cowboys running Ezekiel Elliott famously first did it in 2016 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A few years later, Elliott placed Dak Prescott in the bucket, resulting in the two being fined. Dallas tight ends used it in the 2022 season against the New York Giants, while the Philadelphia Eagles used it as well.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Brown's appeal, and if he still ends up needing to pay the fine, or if there could be some kind of agreement where he donates the money to the Salvation Army.