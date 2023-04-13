The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a crucial season in 2023. They’ve proven that they can compete for a Super Bowl, with an appearance in 2021 and coming within seconds of another in 2022. Now, all that remains is proving that they can get over the hump and win their first-ever Lombardi.

Compounding this predicament is the Bengals’ contract situation going forward. They’ve benefitted from superstar quarterback Joe Burrow being on a rookie deal, but he’s eligible for a massive extension this offseason. With star wideout Ja’Marr Chase also eligible for an extension after this season, the Bengals will want to win a ring while their stars are still playing on the cheap.

Cincinnati is a Super Bowl contender without question, but there are still some holes on the roster. Free agency did a number on the Bengals’ roster, with key players like Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, and Hayden Hurst signing with new teams.

With free agency mostly complete, the Bengals will likely look to the NFL Draft to fill these holes. Of all the players they could target, though, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington may be the perfect fit for them. Let’s go over a few reasons why.

3. Washington is a fantastic blocker and receiver

For years, Cincinnati’s offensive line has been a recurring issue for the team. Burrow has taken a beating in each of his first three seasons, and poor pass-blocking has been the primary cause of it. It did get better last season and should continue to with the addition of Orlando Brown Jr., but there’s still room for improvement.

Washington isn’t an offensive lineman, but he is a fantastic blocker in his own right. That was his primary role with Georgia, as he was mostly a No. 2 tight end behind Brock Bowers. That’s not to say he’s not a great receiver, though, as he absolutely is. In a bigger role as a No. 1 tight end, Washington could become one of the most dominant two-way tight ends in the league.

Pro Football Focus described Washington as “an offensive tackle who can also run routes and make guys miss after the catch.” If that doesn’t sound like a perfect fit for Cincinnati, then what is?

2. Washington is a freak athlete

The first thing that jumps off the page with Washington is his unreal size. At 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, he is an absolute mammoth of a human being. That massive frame allows him to be an excellent blocker, but also creates matchup nightmares against smaller defenders in coverage.

Additionally, Washington also has surprising speed for someone of his size. He ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which, while not the fastest among tight ends, is absurd for someone that big.

This combination of size and speed makes him such a problem for opposing defenses. Defensive backs won’t be able to match up with his size, while most linebackers can’t keep up with his speed. He has a very unique skill set, and should thrive at the NFL level.

1. Washington could complete the Bengals’ juggernaut offense

Cincinnati’s offense is absolutely stacked with talent, that’s undeniable. With a superstar quarterback, a good running back and the best wide receiver trio in the league, the Bengals are certainly not lacking in skilled players. However, the one position where they could improve is at tight end.

Hurst led all Bengals tight ends last season with 52 receptions for 414 yards and two touchdowns. After he signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, the Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr., who had just 25 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last year, to attempt to replace them. Smith is definitely a better player than those stats would suggest, but he’s still not a star. All in all, it’s easy to see why tight end is one of the Bengals’ few weak spots on offense.

Imagine what this offense could do with a tight end like Washington. Opposing defenses would have to account for him, Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon out of the backfield. The Bengals’ offense is already one of the best in the league, but it would be terrifying with Washington.