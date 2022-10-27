Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that both star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson are dealing with injuries ahead of the Week 8 clash vs. the Cleveland Browns.

UPDATE: Ja’Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with hip injury

According to Marisa Contipelli, neither Hendrickson nor Chase is expected to practice on Thursday as he described both players as being day-to-day ahead of the NFC North rivalry clash. Per Ben Baby, Chase is dealing with hip soreness after briefly exiting the game against the Falcons in Week 7. He returned shortly after, but it seems the knock may be impacting him this week.

Considering he’s day-to-day, the Bengals will likely provide a more concrete update on Chase’s Week 8 status as the game gets closer. Bengals fans should monitor his status throughout the week, much like the team surely will be.

As for Hendrickson, he exited the game in the first quarter with a neck injury and did not return. He’s also being labeled day-to-day, so his status for the clash against the Browns is up in the air.

Taylor also provided an update on Logan Wilson, whom he says is trending in the right direction and should join the team for Thursday’s practice.

This season, Ja’Marr Chase picked up right where he left off. The Bengals star wideout has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns thus far into the season. Meanwhile, Trey Hendrickson has been a wrecking ball in the trenches, as usual. Across seven games, the 27-year-old has 3.5 sacks, 16 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 12 QB hits.

Having both star players available for the Week 8 clash against the Browns will be critical, and the team will be doing all the can to get their guys right by Sunday night.